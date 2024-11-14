Dilip Buildcon gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Dilip Buildcon added 1.28% to Rs 483.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 235.24 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.63 crore in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 13.60% YoY to Rs 2,461.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax soared to Rs 150.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 29.10 crore reported in Q2 FY24. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 154.45 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 499.6 crore, registering growth of 46.68% as compared with Rs 340.6 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 20.30% in Q2 FY25 as against 11.96% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects and road infrastructure maintenance segment declined by 30.02% to Rs 1,976.61 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 2,824.93 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 FY24).

In contrast, revenue from the annuity projects and others segment saw a substantial increase of 1,942.73% to Rs 484.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 23.73 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

The net order book as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 17,355.4 crore, 27.43% of the order book is constituted by roads and highways projects, irrigation projects contribute 21.14%, mining contributes 20.49%, metro projects contribute 4.24%, water supply projects contribute 10.84%, tunnel projects contribute 12.24% and special bridge and urban development projects contribute 3.61%.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 366.3% to Rs 354.72 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 81.31 crore recorded in H1 FY24. However revenue from operations declined 3% YoY to Rs 5,595.50 crore in H1 FY25.

Devendra Jain (MD & CEO) said We are building DBL 2.0 with three buildings blocks i.e. Well-diversified core EPC business, Roads HAM portfolio and Coal MDO business. In the last quarter, despite headwinds in EPC business we have achieved the highest ever quarterly PAT of over Rs 250 crore on consolidated basis. Going forward, as good quantum of orders are expected in all of our operating segments, we will accelerate our growth journey

Dilip Buildcon undertakes EPC work for urban development and mining, and road development on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and MDO work in mining.

