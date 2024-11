Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 82.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 236.09 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 82.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 236.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.236.09280.172.925.044.278.711.626.860.895.18

