Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 289.84% to Rs 41.05 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 8.20% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 289.84% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.0510.538.3332.483.353.322.973.242.242.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News