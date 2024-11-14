Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 289.84% to Rs 41.05 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 8.20% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 289.84% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.0510.53 290 OPM %8.3332.48 -PBDT3.353.32 1 PBT2.973.24 -8 NP2.242.44 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Tata Power stock gains 3% as arm commissions floating solar projects in MP

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story