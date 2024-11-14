Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fratelli Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Sales decline 78.35% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 78.35% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4876.12 -78 OPM %-1.090.85 -PBDT-0.980.01 PL PBT-0.99-0.02 -4850 NP-0.740.03 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

