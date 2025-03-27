Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon soars after consortium bags Rs 2,631 crore from BSNL under Bharat Net Project

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon jumped 5.21% to Rs 478.30 after the company announced that its consortium DBL-STL has received an advance work order (AWO) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the BSNL Bharat Net Phase - III Project.

The contract is for the development, upgrade, and operation & maintenance of the BharatNet middle mile and last mile network in Jammu & Kashmir (Package 13), under the Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model.

The project is valued at Rs 2631.14 crore and has a three-year construction period, followed by a ten-year maintenance contract.

In the DBL-STL consortium, Dilip Buildcon's share in project execution is 70.23%.

Dilip Buildcon undertakes EPC work for urban development and mining, and road development on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and MDO work in mining.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

