Capri Global Capital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd and Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd lost 14.63% to Rs 166.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66406 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd tumbled 10.62% to Rs 1516. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39739 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd pared 7.49% to Rs 400. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2542 shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd plummeted 7.44% to Rs 4925. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 414 shares in the past one month.

