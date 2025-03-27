Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEN Tech rises after bagging contract worth Rs 152 crore from Defence Ministry

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
ZEN Technologies added 1.71% to Rs 1468.20 after the company announced that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 152 crore by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The contract is for the supply of its Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) for L70 Gun. The contract has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing defence training and anti-drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

The companys standalone net profit fell 40.8% to Rs 38.62 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 65.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations dropped 41.4% QoQ to Rs 141.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

