NDL Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, Kenvi Jewels Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 March 2025.

NDL Ventures Ltd crashed 16.29% to Rs 51.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 65183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5281 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd lost 12.48% to Rs 17.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd tumbled 10.73% to Rs 2.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd plummeted 10.10% to Rs 6.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28896 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd fell 10.00% to Rs 84.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9037 shares in the past one month.

