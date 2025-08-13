Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Spikes 4.86%

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd has added 1.47% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 2.14% drop in the SENSEX

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd rose 4.86% today to trade at Rs 254.7. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.57% to quote at 44074.27. The index is down 1.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd increased 4.33% and Alkem Laboratories Ltd added 3.98% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 7.42 % over last one year compared to the 1.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd has added 1.47% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 2.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4125 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6651 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 307.8 on 11 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.35 on 07 Oct 2024.