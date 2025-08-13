Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps India gains after empanelment order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps India gains after empanelment order from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shakti Pumps India jumped 5.32% to Rs 880 after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 34,720 standalone off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order is worth about Rs 1,037 crore. It includes installations throughout Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and PM KUSUM B scheme. The empanelment lasts for one year.

Shakti Pumps (India) chairman, Dinesh Patidar, expressed his delight on this significant development: We are delighted to announce that we have received a Letter of Empanelment for 34,720 pumps from MSEDCL under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B. This significant development will greatly enhance our robust order book position.

As one of the leaders in the solar pumps market, we hold a strong market share across key states, and this large order further solidifies our position. We are witnessing steady inflows and actively participating in tenders across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc. Our presence in these markets, built over more than a decade, positions us well to capitalize on the immense opportunities that lie ahead.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals Ent, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Nykaa, NSDL

GIFT Nifty hints towards flat opening; U.S. inflation rises mildly despite mounting tariff pressure

Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Ace Integrated Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story