Shakti Pumps India gains after empanelment order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps India jumped 5.32% to Rs 880 after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 34,720 standalone off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order is worth about Rs 1,037 crore. It includes installations throughout Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and PM KUSUM B scheme. The empanelment lasts for one year.

Shakti Pumps (India) chairman, Dinesh Patidar, expressed his delight on this significant development: We are delighted to announce that we have received a Letter of Empanelment for 34,720 pumps from MSEDCL under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B. This significant development will greatly enhance our robust order book position.