Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.51% to Rs 53.96 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 26.87% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.51% to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.9668.7521.0320.7716.5018.9910.5314.467.8410.72

