Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.62% to Rs 24.67 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.6726.421.581.510.300.280.260.280.200.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News