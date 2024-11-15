Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.62% to Rs 24.67 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.6726.42 -7 OPM %1.581.51 -PBDT0.300.28 7 PBT0.260.28 -7 NP0.200.22 -9
