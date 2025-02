Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 44.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.72% to Rs 52.51 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 44.08% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.52.5163.0516.4220.4613.4617.487.1012.645.249.37

