Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 2585.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 23.05% to Rs 662.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 2585.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2303.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 2191.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1600.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 9360.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7845.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2585.002303.00 12 9360.007845.00 19 OPM %34.2431.74 -31.7128.11 - PBDT971.00808.00 20 3318.002541.00 31 PBT864.00713.00 21 2916.002163.00 35 NP662.00538.00 23 2191.001600.00 37

First Published: May 17 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

