Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 23.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 2585.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 23.05% to Rs 662.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 2585.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2303.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 2191.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1600.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 9360.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7845.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

