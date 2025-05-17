Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 137.02 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 53.03% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 137.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.85% to Rs 14.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 493.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content