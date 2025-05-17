Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter


Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 137.02 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 53.03% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 137.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.85% to Rs 14.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 493.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.02124.18 10 493.87477.87 3 OPM %10.928.52 -10.7610.94 - PBDT18.4919.12 -3 67.2885.58 -21 PBT5.659.79 -42 24.5051.87 -53 NP3.878.24 -53 14.9243.69 -66



