Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 5.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.56% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

