Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 98.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 12.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.353.9112.9713.128.0616.3711.5710.750.160.541.000.840.030.350.460.290.010.510.330.18

