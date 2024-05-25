Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2024 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 181.06 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 7.85% to Rs 18.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.18% to Rs 62.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 752.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales181.06180.14 1 752.79725.11 4 OPM %6.858.43 -4.964.32 - PBDT27.5429.84 -8 97.1874.44 31 PBT24.2226.76 -9 84.1261.63 36 NP18.2716.94 8 62.84639.71 -90

First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

