Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Divis Laboratories has announced the signing of a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharmaceutical company.

As part of the agreement, Divis will manufacture and supply advanced pharmaceutical intermediates to the global partner. The company has stated that the contract is expected to contribute meaningfully to its revenue over the long term.

To support the execution of this deal, Divis plans to invest between Rs 650 crore and Rs 750 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity. This investment will be funded through capacity reservation advances that will be paid in phases by the customer.

Divis Laboratories believes the partnership will not only ensure a reliable supply chain for the customer but also allow the company to strengthen its foothold in the custom synthesis space.

The company clarified that the deal does not involve any share exchange or related party transactions. There is no involvement of the promoter group or affiliated companies in the agreement.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 662 crore while revenue from operations grew by 12.24% to Rs 2,585 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

