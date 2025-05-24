Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 104.31 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 16.08% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 104.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 46.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 427.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

104.3198.84427.15386.3212.8413.7716.6116.2813.9914.1574.3467.2811.3611.6764.1660.639.828.4646.5044.75

