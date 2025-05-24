Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 3223.27 croreNet profit of Afcons Infrastructure declined 23.44% to Rs 110.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 3223.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3636.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 486.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 449.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 12548.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13267.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
