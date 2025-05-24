Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 265.52 crore

Net loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 265.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 110.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 63.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 867.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1019.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

