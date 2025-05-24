Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 1906.65 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 26.93% to Rs 126.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 1906.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1372.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.06% to Rs 326.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 5212.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4009.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

