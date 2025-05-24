Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 38.90% to Rs 1906.65 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 26.93% to Rs 126.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.90% to Rs 1906.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1372.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.06% to Rs 326.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 5212.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4009.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1906.651372.68 39 5212.244009.23 30 OPM %12.3812.29 -12.9211.85 - PBDT192.97152.09 27 523.61368.43 42 PBT176.75139.49 27 467.13318.12 47 NP126.5799.72 27 326.63233.20 40

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

