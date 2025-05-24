Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems' consolidated net profit rose 8% to Rs 13.96 crore while net sales increased 19% to Rs 161.77 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit dropped 23% while net sales rose 9% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25, up 21% year-on-year, but down 16% QoQ. EBITDA (ex Other Income) for Q4 stood at Rs 35.99 crore, up 25% YoY, but down 5% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 22%, lower than the 26% in Q3 FY25, but higher than 21% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit surged 81% to Rs 56.36 crore while net sales increased 51% to Rs 562.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT soared 87.23% year-on-year to Rs 82.55 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA (ex Other Income) rose 54% to Rs 129.21 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood almost unchanged at 23% in FY25.

The company's consolidated net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 11.27 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against net cash outflow Rs 78.49 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, managing director, Apollo Micro Systems, said: "Looking ahead, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two years, driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase. Operating margins are projected to improve in the first half of FY26 due to favorable operating leverage and product mix. However, ongoing and planned capital investments are expected to moderate margin expansion in the latter half of FY26 and into FY27.

Recent geopolitical developments, particularly the India-Pakistan conflict, have further accelerated demand for indigenous defence solutions. Several of our systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, generating significant interest and engagement across the defence value chain."

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electromechanical and engineering design, manufacturing and supplies company.

