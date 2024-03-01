Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3488.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.92% in last one year as compared to a 28.68% rally in NIFTY and a 60.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3488.35, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.4% on the day, quoting at 22290.5. The Sensex is at 73562.1, up 1.46%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has lost around 5.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19003.15, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3515.2, up 0.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 67.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

