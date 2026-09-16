Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 9108.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% slide in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9108.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26188.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.44 lakh shares in last one month.