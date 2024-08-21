Divis Laboratories Ltd rises for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4884.75, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% jump in NIFTY and a 47.43% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4884.75, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 7.72% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4881, up 3.44% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 33.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% jump in NIFTY and a 47.43% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 75.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

