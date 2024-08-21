Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 1.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.41, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.1% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% slide in NIFTY and a 6.74% slide in the Nifty Media. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.41, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 28.45% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.2, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News