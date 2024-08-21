Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.37, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% drop in NIFTY and a 6.74% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.37, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 6.11% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.2, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Court extends police custody of accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case till Aug 26

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indices listless; Orient Tech IPO subscribed 3.5x so far on Day 1

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CISF officials visit RG Kar hospital, conduct inspection

Updater Services stock surges 11% on acquiring stake in subsidiary; details

Viral road rage video shocks the internet, SUV mows down 4 on Thane highway

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story