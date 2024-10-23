Divis Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5765.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.44% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 53.74% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5765.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24547.8. The Sensex is at 80424.19, up 0.25%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22828.2, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.54 lakh shares in last one month.

