Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1296.55, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 17.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1296.55, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24547.8. The Sensex is at 80424.19, up 0.25%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 10.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60000.95, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.31 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp