Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1296.55, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 17.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1296.55, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24547.8. The Sensex is at 80424.19, up 0.25%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 10.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60000.95, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.31 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1298.7, up 0.21% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 17.66% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 89.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 80,100, Nifty at 24,450; Bajaj twins gain up to 6%

US Secretary Blinken calls for a measured Israeli response to Iran attack

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match to begin at 3 PM IST

Coforge stock zooms 9% on strong Q2FY25 results, bulging order book

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story