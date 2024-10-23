Saregama India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 502, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.37% rally in NIFTY and a 9.48% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 502, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24547.8. The Sensex is at 80424.19, up 0.25%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 5.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1933.75, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.8 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp