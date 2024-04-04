Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3726.65, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.75% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3726.65, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 6.95% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19153.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3744.3, up 1.03% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 28.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.75% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 66.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 0.23%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.51%, up for third straight session

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story