Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5151.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.94% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5151.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 6.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23184.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5159.45, up 0.89% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 38.94% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 81.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

