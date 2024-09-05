Lupin Ltd soars 1.38%, up for third straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2308.6, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% gain in NIFTY and a 52.01% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Lupin Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2308.6, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Lupin Ltd has added around 20.82% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23184.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2309.25, up 0.88% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

