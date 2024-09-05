Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1457, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.35% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 52.01% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1457, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 10.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23184.4, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1461.2, up 3.01% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 62.35% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 52.01% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 58.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

