Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 4.49 croreNet profit of Divyashakti declined 91.20% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.4918.92 -76 OPM %1.34-1.53 -PBDT0.652.38 -73 PBT0.101.77 -94 NP0.111.25 -91
