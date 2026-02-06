Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 91.20% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.4918.921.34-1.530.652.380.101.770.111.25

