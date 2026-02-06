Associate Sponsors

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 91.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 91.20% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.4918.92 -76 OPM %1.34-1.53 -PBDT0.652.38 -73 PBT0.101.77 -94 NP0.111.25 -91

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

