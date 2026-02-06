Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 74.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 20.17 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 74.74% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.1722.23 -9 OPM %4.126.84 -PBDT0.731.57 -54 PBT0.341.31 -74 NP0.240.95 -75
