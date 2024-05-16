Dixon Tech gains as Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) advanced 2.70% after the company reported 20.68% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.30 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 80.62 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 51.95% to Rs 4,657.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 129.51 crore, registering a growth of 15.54% as against Rs 112.09 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA jumped 26% YoY to Rs 199 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 4.3% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 5.2% reported in the same period last year.

The company' s revenue from Consumer Electronics was at Rs 897 crore (down 9% YoY) and Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 197 crore (down 27% YoY).

However, revenue from Home Appliances came in at Rs 294 crore (up 5% YoY) and Mobile & EMS division revenue was at Rs 3,091 crore (up 119% YoY) and Security Systems revenue was at Rs 179 crore (up 44% YoY) in Q4 FY24. during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.98% to Rs 374.92 crore on 45.10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,690.90 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the rate of Rs 5 per share. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

