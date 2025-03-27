Dixon Tech gains on partnering with Signify Innovations for JV in lighting business

Dixon Technologies (India) advanced 2.37% to Rs 13,565.65 after the company has entered into a binding term sheet with Signify Innovations India (Signify) for a joint venture (JV) to manufacture lighting products and accessories.

According to an exchange filing, Dixon and Signify disclosed that the JV will operate as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for lighting products and accessories in India. Both companies will hold an equal 50% stake in the venture, which is yet to be incorporated. Neither company will have an ownership stake in the other.

The parties will agree on the detailed provisions for setting up the JV entity, its governance, transaction valuation, and other terms and conditions in the definitive agreements. The transaction will be subject to the execution of these agreements, completion of customary conditions precedent, and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, if required.

The JV company is yet to be incorporated, and as such, details regarding its name, size, and turnover are not yet available for disclosure.

Both parties has clarified that neither Dixon nor Signify will hold any stake in each others businesses, and the transaction will be carried out on an arms-length basis. Additionally, the promoter group of Dixon and its affiliates will have no interest in the JV company.

The modalities for the acquisition by the JV company, as well as the detailed terms of investment and valuation, will be mutually agreed upon by both parties in the definitive agreements, in compliance with applicable laws.

The JV Company will undertake business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of lighting products and accessories. This association will bolster Dixons manufacturing excellence and superior execution abilities and Signifys leadership in the lighting industry. This partnership will further strengthen Dixons foothold in the lighting business ecosystem in India in line with Dixons strategic goals.

As part of the arrangement, Dixon will transfer its lighting business, including its entire shareholding in Dixon Technologies Solutions (DTSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon, to the JV. Signify, on the other hand, will provide cash consideration to acquire its LED manufacturing business, thereby securing a 50% stake in the JV.

The JV will require necessary regulatory approvals and other customary filings before completion. Further details regarding the size, turnover, and name of the JV will be disclosed once the company is incorporated.

The terms of investment and valuation shall be mutually agreed between the parties in the definitive agreements, in compliance with applicable laws.

Atul B. Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon, added, "It gives us immense pleasure to partner with Signify India, the leader in the lighting segment. We see them as an ideal strategic partner that shares our core values of quality, innovation, manufacturing prowess, and customer centricity. We believe this proposed association will bolster our operational efficiency, backed by Signifys process orientation and strong understanding of lighting technologies.

Sumit Joshi, MD and CEO, Signify Innovations India, said, Aligned to the governments Make in India vision, this proposed joint venture with Dixon Technologies will create a world-class manufacturing company that combines the technology leadership, pricing, and offerings to the customers. With Signifys unparalleled understanding of lighting technologies and Dixons manufacturing excellence, this joint venture will manufacture high-quality, competitive lighting products in India.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to a leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.48% to Rs 216.23 crore on a 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

