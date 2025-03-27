A B Cotspin India bags order worth Rs 14 cr

A B Cotspin India announced that it has secured a 500 metric ton (MT) cotton yarn order worth Rs 14 crore.

This substantial order reinforces the companys market position as a trusted supplier of high-quality cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and eco-friendly products.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has placed a strong focus on strengthening Indias textile, MSME, and manufacturing sectors through strategic policy interventions. Key measures such as the mission for cotton productivity, enhanced credit support for MSMEs, duty restructuring on textiles and leather, and a renewed push for domestic manufacturing are aimed at driving growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

A political crisis in Bangladesh is prompting global retailers to explore alternatives, including India, for garment imports and exports.

Deepak Garg, managing director of A B Cotspin India, said, This achievement not only strengthens our position in domestic and international markets but also significantly contributes to increasing our sales and profitability. At the core of our operations is a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovationwhether through advanced recycling practices, renewable energy utilization, or resource optimization. We expect to achieve Turnover of around Rs 350400 crore, EBITDA of Rs 5055 croreand PAT of Rs 3035 crore for FY 202526.

A B Cotspin India is a textile manufacturer based in Jaitu, Punjab. Established in 1997, the company has expanded its operations to include cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, cottonseed oil, and oil cakes. The firm serves both domestic and international markets and is listed on the NSE Emerge exchange.

As of 27 March 2025, the company's market capitalization is Rs 479.62 crore on the NSE.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 43.8% to Rs 4.07 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 13.6% YoY to Rs 59.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of A B Cotspin India rose 0.40% to Rs 466 on the NSE.

