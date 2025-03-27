Newgen Software Tech spurts after securing $1.28 million contract

Newgen Software Technologies surged 6.53% to Rs 1,033.10 after the company announced that it has secured an award letter for an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution contract worth $1.28 million.

The total value of the award is $1,285,074, including taxes, and it is set to be executed over a span of five years.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and many more use cases across industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 68.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 381.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News