Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Emami, Union Bank of India

IndiaMART InterMESH, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Punjab National Bank shares banned from trading in F&O on 28 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Hyundai Motor India, BHEL, Bosch, JSW Energy, JSW Infrastructure, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Colgate Palmolive, CSB Bank, Exide Industries, GMR Airports, Hindustan Zinc, Home First Finance Company, Le Travenues Technology, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Novartis India, Piramal Pharma, RITES, Route Mobile, R R Kabel, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SIS, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Baazar Style Retail, Suzlon Energy, TTK Prestige, TVS Motor Company, and UTI AMC will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Steel consolidated net profit declined 43.4% to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 522 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 5% YoY to Rs 32,760.45 crore

Coal India reported 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Also Read

Emamis consollidated net profit increased 8% to Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 258 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue rose 5.3% YoY to Rs 1,049 crore during the quarter.

Union bank of Indias standalone net profit jumped 28.24% to Rs 4,603.63 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3589.91 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased 7.68% YoY to Rs 31,374.50 crore in Q3 FY25.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has bagged Rs 1.07 crore order from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways to manufacture and supply seats and berths. Meanwhile, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry has secured Rs 575 crore order from Indian Railways to supply 33 rakes of multi-purpose wagons.

IIFL Finances Business head -unsecured lending, Bharat Aggarwal has resigned with effect from 27 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News