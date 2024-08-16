DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.90% to Rs 14.99 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 450.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.90% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.998.6225.6821.003.221.251.330.311.210.22

