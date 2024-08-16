DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.90% to Rs 14.99 croreNet profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 450.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.90% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.998.62 74 OPM %25.6821.00 -PBDT3.221.25 158 PBT1.330.31 329 NP1.210.22 450
