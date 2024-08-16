Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 184.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.17% to Rs 79.34 croreNet profit of Zodiac Energy rose 184.15% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 147.17% to Rs 79.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales79.3432.10 147 OPM %5.286.42 -PBDT3.401.34 154 PBT3.181.15 177 NP2.330.82 184
