Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics' consolidated net profit declined 3.71% to Rs 1,383.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,437.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.84% as against Rs 4,347.5 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,854.31 crore, registering a growth of 17.08% from Rs 1,583.72 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses jumped 6.15% year on year to Rs 3,722.07 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,160.43 crore (up 118.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,382.52 crore (up 10.81% YoY) during the period under review.

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as on 31 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.77% to currently trade at Rs 4,412 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story