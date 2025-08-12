Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics' consolidated net profit declined 3.71% to Rs 1,383.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,437.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.84% as against Rs 4,347.5 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,854.31 crore, registering a growth of 17.08% from Rs 1,583.72 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses jumped 6.15% year on year to Rs 3,722.07 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,160.43 crore (up 118.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,382.52 crore (up 10.81% YoY) during the period under review.