DLF consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of DLF rose 18.13% to Rs 762.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 645.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.41% to Rs 2716.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1362.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2716.701362.3513.4016.78549.77494.90515.30457.62762.67645.61

