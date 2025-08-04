Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.42% to Rs 45.20 crore

Net profit of Simplex Castings rose 192.59% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.42% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.2027.4920.2418.227.233.076.332.164.741.62

