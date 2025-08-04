Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 13.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.80% to Rs 9.02 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 13.89% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.80% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.0210.009.2010.200.971.080.830.950.620.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News