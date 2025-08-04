Prima Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.19% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net Loss of Prima Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.081.61-2.401.24-0.050.03-0.12-0.13-0.12-0.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News